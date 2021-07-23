Pelicans News Around the Web (7-23-2021)

Willie Green named New Orleans Pelicans head coach

Green joins the Pelicans after two seasons (2019-21) as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns. As a part of head coach Monty Williams’ staff, Green helped guide the 2021 Western Conference Champions to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

A native of Detroit who played college basketball at the University of Detroit Mercy

In 12 seasons as an NBA player, Willie Green suited up for 12 head coaches. In five seasons as an assistant, he apprenticed under two more.

NEW ORLEANS — Ten years after his brief stint as a New Orleans Hornet, Willie Green is returning to coach the New Orleans Pelicans.

