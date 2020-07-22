Pelicans News Around the Web (7-22-2020)

Varied lineup combinations, no heavy-minute nights for Pelicans players in Nets scrimmage

On the eve of Wednesday’s scrimmage vs. Brooklyn, Alvin Gentry noted that none of his players “will play 40 minutes” in the dress rehearsal against the Nets.

Pelicans basketball is finally back: 5 questions as they try to complete a playoff push

NBA teams have spent two weeks inside the Walt Disney World bubble. For the most part, they’ve gone by without a hitch.

Inside the NBA Bubble: Who left, who’s playing, and a whole new arena look

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Doc Rivers and Steve Clifford already have it all planned out.

New Orleans Pelicans Giving Zion Williamson Privacy, Still Hope To Achieve Playoff Goals

Zion Williamson left the NBA’s Disney Orlando campus to attend to an urgent family medical emergency on July 16.