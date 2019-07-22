Pelicans News Around the Web (7-22-2019)

Pelicans re-sign Darius Miller

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has re-signed forward Darius Miller. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Pelicans inched closer to the completion of the franchise’s free agency moves with the official announcement on Sunday that they had resigned small forward Darius Miller. The five-year NBA veteran has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth $14.2 million – the second year of which is not guaranteed.

Report: Pelicans sign former LSU guard Josh Gray, Summer League forward Zylan Cheatham to two-way deals

After appearing to have solidified what will likely be their 15-man roster moving forward this NBA season, the Pelicans have filled both of their two-way contract spots as well.

Kushner: Jrue Holiday welcomes new role as face of the Pelicans' franchise

Jrue Holiday didn’t go anywhere. In the midst of an NBA offseason characterized by superstar unhappiness and player movement, Holiday created no publicist-driven speculation or ostentatious demands.