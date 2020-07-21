Pelicans News Around the Web (7-21-2020)
New Orleans Pelicans announce broadcast schedule for 2019-20 NBA Restart scrimmages
First two Pelicans scrimmages will be streamed LIVE on Pelicans.com and mobile appSee More»
Pelicans' bubble scrimmages to be streamed and televised: See details
On Oct. 18, the New Orleans Pelicans faced the New York Knicks in what was supposed to be their fifth and final preseason game of the 2019-20 season. Now, more than nine months later, they're effectively about to play three more.See More»
Pelicans 2020 seeding games profile: Jrue Holiday
On Dec. 18 at Minnesota, Jrue Holiday became New Orleans’ all-time career leader in three-pointers made, now with 621. Holiday is also fourth in franchise history with 409 games played.See More»
Jrue Holiday incredibly deserving of third consecutive selection to NBA All-Defensive team
This isn’t complicated. Jrue remains of the league’s best stoppers. Reward the man!See More»
More than just X’s and O’s: How NBA coaches are adapting to life in the bubble
Quin Snyder’s best friend inside the Orlando bubble might be a machine.See More»
NEXT UP: