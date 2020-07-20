Pelicans News Around the Web (7-20-2020)

How might Pelicans fill void at power forward without Zion? With an All-Star

In the Pelicans’ final game before Zion Williamson’s debut, Brandon Ingram got off to a slow start before catching fire in the fourth quarter. Ingram scored 14 of his 25 points in the final 11:29 of play as the Pelicans beat the Grizzlies 126-116.

The 2019-20 New Orleans Pelicans roster boasts a 2020 NBA All-Star, as well as candidates for the league’s Most Improved Player and Rookie of the Year awards.