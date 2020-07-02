Pelicans News Around the Web (7-2-2020)
Pelicans keeping options open as jersey patch deal with Zatarain's is set to expire
For the past three seasons, a Zatarain's patch has decorated the Pelicans' uniforms. But starting next season, the team could have a new sponsor whose logo appears on its jerseys.See More»
Here’s how the Pelicans can be the scariest thing at Disney since Space Mountain
The New Orleans Pelicans know what they need to do in Disney World.See More»
‘The Restart’: How Zion Williamson Will Lead the Pelicans to the NBA Playoffs
Welcome to The Restart, a new series from The Ringer and Kevin O’Connor that will help you navigate everything you need to know about the return of the 2020 NBA season.See More»
Pelicans' Zion Williamson lands NBA 2K21 'Next Generation' cover after 19 games played
Zion Williamson is one of the most marketable athletes in professional sports. The former No. 1 overall pick has signed sponsorship deals with Jordan Brand, Gatorade and Mercedes-Benz.See More»
Pelicans star Zion Williamson one of three to grace NBA 2K21 cover
Growing up playing NBA 2K games, Zion Williamson dreamed of one day being on the cover. After just one season in the NBA, the New Orleans Pelicans rookie has turned that dream into a reality.See More»
Zion Williamson Named NBA 2K21 Cover Star
Zion Williamson has only been in the NBA for a little over a year and he's already built one of the most impressive off-the-court résumés.See More»
Jrue Holiday on competing in Orlando: ‘It’s a challenge, but it’s worth it’
So many aspects of the New Orleans Pelicans’ experience in Orlando later this month will be completely unfamiliar, including the fan-less environment, the league format, playing regular season games in mid-summer – you name it.See More»
Jrue Holiday confirms he will finish season with Pelicans at Disney World
Jrue Holiday was supposed to spend the spring chasing a playoff spot. Instead, he has been laying low in California, where he is from, for most of the past three months. His days consist of workouts and time with the family.See More»
After lengthy layoff, Nicolo Melli thrilled to be back on the court
As he jokingly detailed his quarantine experience from the past three-plus months, the often self-deprecating Nicolo Melli sounded a lot more like a 20-something slacker Wednesday than an NBA player.See More»
Shams: Inside this week’s ‘campus orientation meetings’ for NBA players
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have spent this week holding mandatory virtual meetings with the 22 teams set to resume the 2019-20 season in Orlando this month. Both parties have referred to the sessions as a “Campus Orientation Meeting,” allowing the league and the players union to go over their health and safety protocols, the Disney World campus experience, game operations and overall decorum.See More»
A police accountability project is just a start for NBPA boss seeking real change
Michele Roberts was still a young attorney in Washington, still making the transition to private practice from public defender, when four Los Angeles police officers who beat Rodney King to a bloody pulp were acquitted in 1992.See More»
