Pelicans News Around the Web (7-2-2019)

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed rookie forward Zion Williamson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Yes, you watched him take the stage in an all-white ensemble and shake Adam Silver’s hand at the Barclays Center June 20. You might have watched a video of his introductory press conference at the franchise’s Metairie practice facility, or even seen him in-person June 22 at the Goretti Playground court dedication ceremony wearing a team polo.

Just four days ahead of their highly-anticipated Summer League premier against the New York Knicks, the Pelicans released their roster for the set of NBA scrimmages hosted in Las Vegas running from July 5-15.

The New Orleans Pelicans today announced its roster and mini-camp schedule ahead of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas.