Pelicans News Around the Web (7-18-2019)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker excels in Las Vegas, earns first-team honors

Sixteen players were drafted before New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker on June 20, but by virtually any measure, none of those draftees outperformed the Virginia Tech product during the July 5-15 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. While Memphis rookie forward Brandon Clarke (No. 21 pick) claimed MVP honors, en route to the Grizzlies capturing the 2019 championship, among summer leaguers who appeared in at least four games, Alexander-Walker placed first in scoring (24.3 ppg), fourth in assists (6.0 apg) and third in steals (2.8 spg).

Official: Josh Hart Loves Everything About the New Orleans Pelicans

Josh Hart has used social media to become one of the most beloved New Orleans Pelicans players ever, before even scoring a point. He scored several points with the team’s fans and media at the recent introductory press conference.

Transcript: Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Derrick Favors introductory press conference

New Orleans Pelicans introductory press conference David Griffin, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Derrick Favors Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Kushner: The common theme for Pelicans, latest additions? A fresh start, and a shot at redemption

Four men were seated across a podium together, all looking straight ahead in the moment while staring directly into a pivot point of their careers.

Ex-Pelicans centers Christian Wood, Cheick Diallo find new homes with Pistons, Suns

After the Pelicans made a major transition this offseason, letting a bulk of last year’s young core walk away in return for a bevy of new pieces, a pair of former New Orleans big men found new homes on Wednesday afternoon.

New Orleans Pelicans: Lonzo Ball will be great for Zion Williamson

Lonzo Ball is the perfect young piece to stick next to Zion Williamson, and he will blossom with the New Orleans Pelicans