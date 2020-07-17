Pelicans News Around the Web (7-17-2020)

Pelicans will rely on depth, experience as Zion Williamson attends to family matter

The Jan. 22 addition of Zion Williamson to New Orleans’ starting lineup seemed to immediately vault the Pelicans to a new level confidence-wise, while also making them a more dynamic offensive team. Easily forgotten in the story of the 2019-20 season: The Pelicans were already turning a corner prior to the prized rookie’s memorable, nationally-televised NBA debut vs. San Antonio.

Zion, defense, clutchness: Pelicans in Orlando talk with John Hollinger, Part II

With just a few days remaining before scrimmages start in the Orlando bubble, teams are beginning to round into shape in preparation for the NBA’s restart.

Zion Williamson Update

Zion Williamson departed Orlando this morning to attend to an urgent family medical matter. He intends to rejoin the team in Orlando for the NBA restart at a later date.

Zion Williamson leaves Walt Disney World bubble to attend to family medical issue

Zion Williamson has exited the bubble.

Zion Williamson leaves NBA bubble for 'urgent' family matter

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that forward Zion Williamson left the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday morning because of an urgent family medical matter and that he intends to rejoin the team at a later date.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Leaves NBA Campus for Family Medical Emergency

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has left the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida, to tend to a personal matter.

Zion Williamson leaves NBA bubble for family emergency

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday that Zion Williamson has left the NBA bubble to tend to a family emergency.

Inside the NBA Bubble: On Harden, Zion and the Clippers winning it all

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — I wanted to see what Frank Vogel might say Thursday.

NBA's 13 most fascinating lineups to watch in Orlando

We left the NBA just after trade and buyout season. Top teams were incorporating new players and adjusting after injuries.