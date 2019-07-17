Pelicans News Around the Web (7-17-2019)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker invited to tryout for Canadian national team ahead of FIBA World Cup

Zion Williamson isn’t the only Pelicans player with a shot to represent his home country in this fall’s FIBA World Cup. Fresh off his First Team All-NBA Summer League performance in Las Vegas, where he averaged 24.3 points per game and shot 40.6 percent from beyond the arc, 17th-overall pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker was named to the 29-man roster invited to compete at the Canadian senior men’s national team training camp.

Pels' Ingram 'close' to resuming normal workouts

METAIRIE, La. -- Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram said he's "pretty close" to resuming normal workouts as he continues to recover from surgery to address a blood clot in his right arm.

The Pelicans introduce Ball, Ingram, Hart and Favors

Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin introduces Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors, and Josh Hart as the newest New Orleans Pelicans.

Pelicans’ goal is to maximize strengths of Derrick Favors, trio of additions from Lakers

Every accomplished NBA player brings a set of skills to a roster, but in many cases, what makes or breaks a team’s success is how its pieces fit together on the court. Failure to get the most out of each player often leads to unfulfilled potential, both individually and collectively.

Welcome the new Pelicans: Here's what Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Derrick Favors, Josh Hart had to say

The New Orleans Pelicans will introduce a bevy of new players at 3 p.m. news conference Tuesday.

New Pelicans united, 'committed' to team's vision: 'I really want to be in New Orleans'

The NBA, now more than ever, is about players’ choices. In an age where contracts represent mere hurdles to leap in navigating to a preferred team, and in a league where fit and comfort often trump loyalty and competing for titles, finding and keeping players who want to live in and play for small-market franchises has become the league’s newest puzzle to solve.