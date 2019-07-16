Pelicans News Around the Web (7-16-2019)

Pelicans rookies Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes named to All-NBA Summer League teams

The Thomas & Mack Center sold out twice in prime time over the hype surrounding Zion Williamson in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, but two of his other new teammates ended up making the biggest splash. And on Monday afternoon, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes were honored for their outstanding performances over the past two weeks, despite missing New Orleans’ first two games of the Summer League slate.

The absolute best rookies at NBA summer league

LAS VEGAS -- Which rookies stood out at the NBA summer league? Unfortunately, many of the biggest names watched from the sidelines over the past week, including No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson -- whose summer ended in the second quarter of his debut for precautionary reasons due to a knee bruise.

All-Summer League Team: Picking the Best Players From Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The NBA Summer League comes to a close Monday after 10 days of action, with the Grizzlies and Timberwolves set to face off for the championship. The Crossover has been on hand to witness the action, and below we highlight our top individual performers from the circuit. Both team success and individual performances were considered in compiling our list, which features four rookies and six returners, all of whom had the gym buzzing at one point or another, and all of whom boast intriguing NBA futures. Our selections are as follows.

Pelicans officially announce free agent signing of veteran sharpshooter J.J. Redick

In just a single offseason, the Pelicans front office has taken major strides in bolstering what was just a year ago one of the worst long-range shooting teams in the NBA into one of the more promising squads entering the 2019-20 campaign. No single free agency addition did more to swiftly change that that of veteran sharpshooter J.J. Redick, whose signed the franchise officially announced on Monday.

Pelicans sign JJ Redick

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent guard JJ Redick. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

JJ Redick Q&A with Dante Marchitelli

New Orleans free-agent signing JJ Redick has played for four previous teams during his 13-year NBA career, but he first established himself as a major contributor in Orlando, where he appeared in a total of 396 regular season contests and 44 playoff games. He was part of consecutive Magic teams that went deep in the postseason, including capturing the Eastern Conference title in ’09 and reaching the East finals the following year. To learn more about the Pelicans’ new shooting guard, we caught up with Orlando TV sideline reporter Dante Marchitelli, who covered Redick during the player’s tenure in Central Florida:

Pelicans waive Christian Wood, trimming roster after end of Summer League run

The New Orleans Pelicans have waived center Christian Wood a day after their run at the Las Vegas Summer League ended, an NBA source confirmed.