Pelicans News Around the Web (7-13-2020)

Three-point shooting, role definition, experience have made Pelicans bench a strength

New Orleans possesses so much depth on its current roster that the Pelicans are the only NBA team with five players who’ve drained 110-plus three-pointers in 2019-20, with reserves JJ Redick (team-high 156 treys) and Josh Hart (111) being part of that group. Furthermore, two other prominent subs, Nicolo Melli (65) and E’Twaun Moore (60) have combined on another 125 makes, despite both experiencing early-season stretches where they were out of the rotation.

NBA restart: Potential surprise players for all 22 teams

All 22 NBA teams have arrived at the bubble in Orlando, Florida, which means teams are practicing and gearing up for the season to resume on July 30. The seeding-game schedule is set and playoff seeds are still up for grabs. While some teams' rotations are set, others will look for players to carry an additional load due to teammates not going into the bubble.

Second base, shortstop and third base: Josh Hart is the Pelicans' utility infielder

Josh Hart has a nose for the basketball. At 6-foot-5, he is the 11th-tallest player on the Pelicans’ roster, yet he ranks third on the team in rebounding (6.5 per game).

Redick chugs post-practice beer with ease

JJ Redick shotguns a beer while taking an ice bath after the Pelicans' practice.