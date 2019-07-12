Pelicans News Around the Web (7-12-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans Honored at 2019 NBA Revenue & Analytics Workshop in Las Vegas

The Pelicans received the NBA Group Sales Program of the Year Award.

Pelicans Radio interview with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell - July 10, 2019

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer sit down with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell to discuss the recent Pelicans-Lakers trade and the acquisitions of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart.

NBA sound system interview with Alvin Gentry and David Griffin - July 10, 2019

NBA soundsystem's Amin Elhassan caught up with Pelicans' David Griffin and Alvin Gentry during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 11.

Pelicans' rookie Marcos Louzada Silva finding his way in Pelicans' offense

PLas Vegas - Before he became Marcos Louzada Silva, he was simply Didi.

David Griffin from The Wojnarowski Pod: On winning in a football city, inside the AD trade, combating media pressure and more

While in Las Vegas at the NBA’s Summer League, David Griffin made plenty of media rounds, from his viral reaction to the tremors of last week’s earthquake during the Knicks game, to TV, radio and even podcast interviews.