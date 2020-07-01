Pelicans News Around the Web (7-1-2020)

Alvin Gentry talks Pelicans restart to the NBA season

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry talked to the media on Tuesday, June 30 about the Pelicans' restart to the NBA season in Orlando.

New Orleans Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin talked to the media on Tuesday, June 30 about the Pelicans restart to the NBA season in Orlando.

Three New Orleans Pelicans players tested positive for coronavirus last week as the NBA continued the process to restart its 2020 season.

On July 8, the New Orleans Pelicans will board a flight to Walt Disney World, which will be their home for at least the next 37 days. The 22 teams who have been invited to be a part of the NBA’s resumption in play will spend a minimum of five weeks on the sprawling, 39-square-acre campus near Orlando, Florida, away from their families.

Three New Orleans Pelicans players have tested positive for the coronavirus, executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters Tuesday.

Sixteen NBA players (of 302 tested June 23) were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Alvin Gentry has walked with a purpose, marching in a social justice protest in New Orleans with his son.