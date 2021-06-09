Pelicans News Around the Web (6-9-2021)

NAJI MARSHALL PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2020-21

Every season there are inspiring stories of NBA rookies who prove the doubters wrong by outperforming their draft status.

2020-2021 Player Recap: Naji Marshall on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - June 8, 2021

Will Guillory of 'The Athletic' joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap Naji Marshall's 2020-2021 season. Undrafted out of Xavier (Ohio) last November, Marshall not only showed that he should’ve been one of the 60 players selected during the 2020 event, the guard/forward also surprised himself during his professional debut. Listen in.