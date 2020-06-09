Pelicans News Around the Web (6-9-2020)

Break out the calculators: Pelicans' path to play-in, playoff berth requires some math

A few key details are expected to be ironed out in the near future, but the NBA’s return to play plan last week sets up the New Orleans Pelicans and their fans for what promises to be an incredibly compelling stretch of basketball this summer.

Did You Know That… New Orleans’ five fastest-paced seasons in team history are the five most recent?

Over the past seven seasons, New Orleans’ NBA franchise has featured a Louisiana-centric nickname, along with blue, red and gold uniforms, a drastic departure from the club’s color scheme from the previous 11 years. Virtually every aesthetic element of the Crescent City’s professional basketball team has changed in comparison to its inception in 2002, including the name of the renovated Smoothie King Center.