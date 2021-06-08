Pelicans News Around the Web (6-8-2021)

KIRA LEWIS JR. PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2020-21

As was the case for New Orleans teammate and fellow recent first-round draft pick Jaxson Hayes, early in Lewis’ rookie NBA season, it didn’t look like he’d be on the court much, but as the season progressed, the Alabama product gained valuable experience.

2020-2021 Player Recap: Kira Lewis Jr. on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - June 7, 2021

Bally Sports' play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers joins Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to recap Kira Lewis Jr.'s 2020-2021 season. Lewis hit the ground running, playing in 54 games, averaging 6.4 points per game and 2.3 assists.