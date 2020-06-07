Pelicans News Around the Web (6-7-2020)

Pelicans NBA playoffs scenarios: How New Orleans gets 8 seed, biggest (only) tiebreaker, more

As the Pelicans slogged through a season with several low points, a clear high point was the success in matchups against teams representing direct competition for the No. 8 seed.

Pelicans' road to NBA playoffs just got a little tougher thanks to new tiebreaker rules; here's why

Whatever way you slice it, the Pelicans owned the Trail Blazers this season. In their four meetings, the Pelicans came out on top every time. They won rock fights and by playing pretty, at home or away.