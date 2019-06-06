Pelicans News Around the Web (6-6-2019)
Louisiana State House vs. Senate HoopLA Basketball Game
The Louisiana State House and Senate squared off in their annual HoopLA basketball game hosted by the New Orleans PelicansSee More»
PHOTOS: Annual Louisiana House vs. Senate HoopLA basketball gameSee More»
New Orleans Pelicans: Revisiting the 2005 NBA Draft
The New Orleans Pelicans (then Hornets) benefited from poor decision making by multiple organizations in the 2005 NBA Draft. Let’s take a look at how things transpired.See More»
NEXT UP: