Pelicans News Around the Web (6-5-2020)

NBA Board of Governors approves competitive format to restart 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play

The NBA Board of Governors today approved a competitive format to restart the 2019-20 season with 22 teams returning to play and a tentative start date of Friday, July 31. The Board’s approval is the first formal step among many required to resume the season.

JJ Redick's playoff streak isn't dead yet: NBA's official return-to-play plan includes Pelicans

The first time the Pelicans’ most and least experienced players sat down and talked, there was veteran wisdom imparted followed by a stern reminder.

Pelicans get their shot: With NBA return set, where they stand and what’s ahead

Pelicans fans finally got their wish on Thursday when the NBA Board of Governors voted to resume the regular season in late July and give New Orleans a shot at making the postseason.

Pelicans broadcasters roundtable: Favorite Southwest Division road arena

Having just reached the “legal age” of 21 this year, the Smoothie King Center is actually the oldest building in the Southwest Division, but by a slim margin. Each of the New Orleans Pelicans’ division rivals from Texas and Tennessee opened their arena doors in the early 2000s, starting with Dallas (’01), followed by San Antonio (’02), Houston (’03) and Memphis (’04).