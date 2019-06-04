Pelicans News Around the Web (6-4-2019)
2019 NBA Draft Profile: Zion Williamson
Among basketball analysts, he's been the unchallenged first overall pick of the '19 draft class for a lengthy period of time
Zion Williamson Draft Profile Highlights
NBA Mock Draft 2019: Could LSU’s Naz Reid end up with the Pelicans?
As the NBA Draft approaches, it's time to take another look at what mock drafts are predicting for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Could The Team That Trades For Anthony Davis Immediately Lock Him Up Long Term?
How much would a team be willing to give up in exchange for a superstar that they would have under contract for one only season, with the potential to lose him via free agency the following year?
Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson on the death of Leah Chase
Immersive project has Tulane students working with Saints, Pelicans Business Analytics Department
Over the last five months, students from Tulane's Master of Business Analytics (MANA) program worked directly with the Saints and Pelicans Business Analytics Department to study their data and determine factors that influence attendance at Pelicans games.
New Orleans Pelicans, Saints announce business analytics partnership with Freeman School of Business
Immersive semester-long project has students working side-by-side with Saints, Pelicans Business Analytics Department
