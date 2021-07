Jacque Vaughn pulls out of race to become New Orleans Pelicans' next head coach: Report

A leading candidate to become the New Orleans Pelicans' next head coach pulled out of the race Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn has removed himself from consideration for the New Orleans Pelicans head coach position.