Pelicans News Around the Web (6-30-2020)

Schedule release round table on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - June 5, 2020

Daniel Sallerson hosts a round table of Pelicans broadcasters and writers on today's show to breakdown the Pelicans seeding schedule beginning on July 30th. The panel includes Antonio Daniels, Joel Meyers, Todd Graffagnini, John DeShazier, and Jim Eichenhofer.

NBA sprint to the finish: Assessing the Pelicans' and other Western Conference playoff hopefuls' remaining schedules

Think of the NBA regular season as a one-mile race. Everyone goes in thinking they must run four laps. A little more than three laps in, a voice over the loudspeaker announces that the race has been suspended indefinitely, and that at a later date, it will be completed in some form or fashion.

How Todd Graffagnini’s passion for radio at 6 led to dream job with Pels at 50

In early June 2019, I sat with then-Tulane radio play-by-play voice Todd Graffagnini and his daughter, Maeve, as she scooped up red beans and rice right around noon at Frankie & Johnny’s. Graffagnini, known for his boisterous and infectious personality in calling Tulane athletics, sat in the booth in near astonishment.

Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, And The New Orleans Pelicans Offensive Evolution

The New Orleans Pelicans and Alvin Gentry had devoted months to building a season plan around Zion Williamson.

'They handcuffed him': Lauren Holiday describes racist incident involving her husband Jrue

One of New Orleans' most athletic couples is expecting a second child. On Monday, former U.S. women's national team star Lauren Holiday announced that she and her husband, Jrue Holiday, who plays for the Pelicans, will have a boy later this year.