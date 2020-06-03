Pelicans News Around the Web (6-3-2020)

David Griffin, Alvin Gentry, Swin Cash appear on #NBATogether panel

Host Ernie Johnson noted that the initial plan for Monday’s #NBATogether show was to conduct a one-on-one interview with Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, but Johnson and Griffin decided to audible. Griffin realized that the timing was not right to delve into his own philosophy and unique rise in the NBA from one-time intern to esteemed executive.

Southwest Division roundtable: Favorite division arena

The five basketball venues of the NBA’s Southwest Division vary greatly in terms of characteristics and capacity – at 19,600 seats, Dallas boasts the third-largest arena in the Western Conference, while New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center is the NBA’s smallest at 16,867.

Walker: Black men like UNO's AD and I won't 'stick to sports.' Not when racism is killing us.

Tim Duncan matched the description.

Zion’s fitness and chemistry concerns: Pelicans face questions once NBA restarts

With the NBA Board of Governors set to hold a formal vote on Thursday, the once questioned return of the NBA season seems inevitable. The details of how and when are still up in the air, but all signs point to the New Orleans Pelicans being among the teams in the return plans despite sitting 3.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.