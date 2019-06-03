Pelicans News Around the Web (6-3-2019)

Kushner: Despite Anthony Davis' meeting with Pelicans VP, it is still unclear what he wants

What does AD want?

Whom will the Pelicans target in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft?

We all know whom the Pelicans will be taking with their first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

New Orleans Pelicans: Revisiting the 2003 NBA Draft

Hop in the DeLorean, crank it up to 88 MPH, and travel back with me to the 2003 NBA Entry Draft.

New Orleans Pelicans: Revisiting the 2004 NBA Draft

The 2004 NBA Draft saw several players selected in the first round straight out of high school.