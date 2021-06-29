Pelicans News Around the Web (6-29-2021)

Five-minute draft guide: Consensus top five

The focus of last week’s NBA draft lottery should not have been only on which team won the annual luck-of-the-draw event and earned the No. 1 overall pick.

Kushner: If Damian Lillard is available, Pelicans should push all their chips in to go get him

In the NBA, long-term planning isn’t about mapping a roster for the future. It’s about maintaining the flexibility to strike when an opportunity arises.