Pelicans News Around the Web (6-27-2019)

Zion Williamson sets NBA record in jersey, t-shirt sales in five days following NBA draft

Zion Williamson’s reputation as the most-hyped NBA rookie in more than a decade has started to take shape.

With $30 million in salary cap space, here's where the Pelicans have already spent their money

Between the blockbuster trade that dealt Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and landing Zion Williamson in last week’s NBA draft, Pelicans executive vice president for basketball operations David Griffin has completely transformed New Orleans' offseason plans in the two short months he’s held control of the team’s front office.

Cheick Diallo, one of the Pelicans’ biggest energy providers off the bench last season, likely won’t be returning to New Orleans.

The New Orleans Pelicans have declined the qualifying offer on forwards Cheick Diallo and Stanley Johnson, according to separate reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

2019 NBA free agency: Pelicans might not need to make any big moves

The New Orleans Pelicans could have some money to spend in NBA Free Agency, but they might be wise to save their cash and plan for the future instead.

If you want to listen to the start of the Zion Williamson era of New Orleans Pelicans basketball, you’ll do so on a different radio station than before.

After yesterday’s official team announcement adding Todd Graffagnini as the Pelicans new radio play-by-play announcer, the franchise has made another groundbreaking change to its future on the radio waves.

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today a multi-year agreement that will make ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM the “Official Flagship Station of the Pelicans.”