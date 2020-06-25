Pelicans News Around the Web (6-25-2020)
NBA confirms New Orleans created a 'safe and healthy' plan to host season restart
On the same day New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell threatened to shut the city down if residents didn’t do a better job of following restrictions, Cantrell suggested on Twitter she was on board with the idea of bringing the NBA’s restart to the city in an effort to “save our tourism.”See More»
Vecenie’s 2019-20 Final NBA Rookie Scale Prospect Team Rankings
Welcome to The Athletic’s first NBA Rookie Scale Prospect Rankings. Below, we will break down which teams have the best sets of rookie scale prospects in the NBA.See More»
2019-20 NBA Rookie Scale Rankings: No. 1 New Orleans Pelicans
Loaded with multiple future All-Stars, a ton of excellent role players and a system that accentuates their skills going forward, the Pelicans come in at No. 1 on the Rookie Scale Rankings.See More»
NBA Rookie Scale Prospects Ranking: The top 50 prospects
This is the big finale of the 2019-20 NBA Rookie Scale Prospect Rankings.See More»
New Orleans Pelicans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell Made Strong Bid To Host NBA’s Return To Play
The New Orleans Pelicans were well on their way to making a push for the 2020 NBA playoffs when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a sudden halt to all sporting activities.See More»
Zion Williamson Is 'Going to Shock Some People' in Return, Says Pelicans Insider
New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson was off to a terrific start to his NBA career before the 2019-20 season was halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic, and one member of the organization is expecting big things with the campaign scheduled to restart in July.See More»
Pelicans 2020 seeding games profile: Jaxson Hayes
Jaxson Hayes was not in the New Orleans rotation for five of his team’s final seven games prior to the mid-March suspension of the NBA season, but from the moment he was drafted a year ago, the focus hasn’t necessarily been about this season for the promising 6-foot-11 center.See More»
