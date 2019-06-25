Pelicans News Around the Web (6-25-2019)

Pelicans, Zion cut the ribbon on a new basketball court for kids in New Orleans East

Recap video as the New Orleans Pelicans got together with the winners of the House vs. Senate Hoopla basketball game to dedicate a brand new basketball court to Goretti Playground in New Orleans East.

Zion could turn New Orleans into Roundball Heaven

Like most words, the dictionary reveals that the word Zion has multiple meanings. Among these definitions is that Zion refers to utopia or heaven and a harmonious community.

Look What Drew Brees Wrote to Zion Williamson on Signed Saints Jersey

After the New Orleans Pelicans selected Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft on Thursday, the former Duke star received an autographed jersey and message from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Drew Brees gives signed jersey to Zion Williamson with personal message

The New Orleans Pelicans gave a jolt to the city last week when they drafted Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in the NBA draft.

After the NBA draft, here's a look at where David Griffin's long-term vision for the Pelicans stands

In the months that followed Anthony Davis’ January trade demand, the Pelicans-Lakers trade deadline drama, Dell Demps’ firing and the constant barrage of questions around his All-Star forward’s lack of playing time, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was one of the few constants.

Pelicans NBA Free Agency Preview: How New Orleans Could Land Brook Lopez

After trading Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers and selecting Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the New Orleans Pelicans are jumping headfirst into a new era.