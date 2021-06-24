Pelicans News Around the Web (6-24-2021)

Gonzaga forward, Tennessee guard among projections at No. 10 in post-lottery mock drafts

From year to year, there are usually few things NBA draft prognosticators can agree on, but there appears to be no debate from them on what direction the Detroit Pistons will go with the first overall pick in the July 29 NBA draft.

Tom Thibodeau, Stan Van Gundy are both old school; why did one win Coach of Year and the other got fired?

Tom Thibodeau and Stan Van Gundy are both old school.