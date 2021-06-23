Pelicans News Around the Web (6-23-2021)

Pelicans fail to move up in lottery, will go into next month's draft with the No. 10 pick

Swin Cash said it all without saying a word.

2021 NBA draft order: See where the Pelicans stand with their five picks

The NBA draft lottery awarded the New Orleans Pelicans the 10th pick in July's draft. After it was revealed the Detroit Pistons would pick first, followed by the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers, this year's order was set.

Five prospects Pelicans should target with No. 10 pick in NBA Draft

There was no luck with Ping-Pong balls for the Pelicans in this year’s NBA Draft Lottery.