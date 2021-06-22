Posted: Jun 22, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (6-22-2021)

Pelicans have roughly 20 percent chance of moving into top four at draft lottery

Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery has commonly been described by analysts as a monumental event – with a much greater impact than in most years – partly because multiple teams are facing drastically different best case/worst case scenarios.

Pelicans have failed to capitalize on momentum from last NBA draft lottery miracle

It has been a little more than two years since hundreds of New Orleans Pelicans fans packed Fulton Street to watch the union between their team and Zion Williamson become official.

