Pelicans News Around the Web (6-21-2019)

Five things to know about Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

The party continues: Zion Williamson officially drafted No. 1 by Pelicans

A celebration that has been ongoing for more than a month in the city of New Orleans finally reached its culmination Thursday night. It’s official – Zion Williamson is a member of the Pelicans, after he was drafted No. 1 overall at Barclays Center.

Pelicans' selection of Zion Williamson | 2019 NBA Draft

Zion Williamson Interview after being drafted by the Pelicans | 2019 NBA Draft

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was on the phone talking about his former standout player and Pelicans #1 draft pick Zion Williamson

2019 NBA Draft: Mike Krzyzewski talks Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson's Post-NBA Draft Press Conference | 2019 NBA Draft

Zion Williamson talks to the media following his selection by the New Orleans Pelicans with the #1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

One on one with Pelicans No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson

Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer interviewed Zion Williamson minutes after the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 overall draft pick Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Go inside the Pelicans War Room as they draft Zion Williamson

Go inside the Pelicans' War Room with David Griffin, Alvin Gentry and Gayle Benson as they draft Zion Williamson with the number one pick the 2019 NBA Draft.

Pelicans fans react to selection of Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans fans attending Draft Fest presented by Smoothie King reacted to the selection of Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Fans react for #1 NBA Draft Pick Zion at Fulton Alley

New Orleans Pelicans fans show up downtown to celebrate the selection of Zion Williamson #1 overall in the NBA Draft on June 20, 2019.

On memorable draft night, New Orleans opens its arms to embrace Zion Williamson – and vice versa

Let’s dance. Let’s party.

Zion Williamson Q&A with Steve Wiseman

To gain more insight into one of the newest members of the New Orleans Pelicans – No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson – we caught up with Steve Wiseman, sports editor for the Durham (N.C.) Herald-Sun.

New Orleans Pelicans take Zion Williamson with No. 1 overall pick

Williamson is the most-hyped prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James in 2003.

New Orleans gets its guy in Zion Williamson, and New Orleans loves its guys

Come on, let’s go. You know who it is already.

Pelicans GM: Zion not here to 'save this franchise'

A historic week for the New Orleans Pelicans came to a peak Thursday evening when general manager David Griffin and the front office chose Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

New Orleans Pelicans fans celebrate pick of Zion Williamson: See photos from Fulton Alley

Let’s Dance: Zion Williamson ready to get to work with New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson didn’t know if he was going to smile or cry when he heard his name at Thursday’s NBA Draft.

With Zion at center stage, David Griffin as choreographer, Pelicans fans are ready to dance

Let the record show that Zion Williamson’s first slam dunk as a New Orleans Pelican was recorded at approximately 7 p.m. on June 20.

Photos, video: Pelicans celebrate Zion Williamson's arrival at packed Fulton Street Square party

We all knew it was coming.

Inside New Orleans' Zion Williamson celebration: Raucous party, tears of joy usher in 'new era'

Sitting among the thousands who swarmed Fulton Street for the telecast of the 2019 NBA draft Thursday night, Honoray Hilliard and Jerome Williams basked in a rare moment of optimism.

'Let's dance': Pelicans select Zion Williamson (finally) with No. 1 pick in NBA draft

It’s so easy to look at Zion Williamson, his hulking 6-foot-7, 285-pound frame and forget what it took to get there, standing on stage shaking NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s hand decked out in an all-off-white ensemble eerily similar to one of the game’s all-time greats.

Zion Williamson, mom have tearful moment after Pelicans pick him No. 1: 'She did everything for me'

Zion Williamson is a New Orleans Pelican. Zion Williamson loves his mother.

Pelicans and Zion Williamson are now dance partners -- and David Griffin hits the right notes

"Let's dance."

Kushner: Zion Williamson isn't Pelicans' first No. 1 pick -- but it's never been like this before

The buzz felt familiar, even if it was unprecedented.

2019 NBA Draft: Alvin Gentry Interview 6-20-19

2019 NBA Draft: Pelicans' Swin Cash Interview 6-20-19

Pels fans at Fulton Alley

New Orleans Pelicans fans celebrate at Manning’s and Fulton Alley during Draft Fest 2019 sponsored by Smoothie King on June 20, 2019.

PHOTOS – David Griffin: Post-Draft Press Conference June 20, 2019

David Griffin Post-Draft Press Conference: Opening Statement

Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin speaks with media following the 2019 NBA Draft

Meet the new Pelicans! Zion, a big man, shooters among 4 picks at trade-frenzied NBA draft

The Pelicans again sent shockwaves through the NBA landscape, and they were rewarded with quite a haul for their efforts.

Zion Williamson, Sideshow Bob and other notes from the Pelicans’ wild night at the 2019 NBA Draft

Thursday’s NBA Draft was an insane night for the New Orleans Pelicans in just about every way possible.

2019 NBA Draft grades: New Orleans Pelicans earn an 'A' for selecting Duke's Zion Williamson with No. 1 overall pick

Williamson is the second No. 1 pick from Duke since 2011 and the ninth top-10 pick during that span

