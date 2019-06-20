Pelicans News Around the Web (6-20-2019)
Zion Williamson Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 1Watch here»
Zion Williamson Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 2Watch here»
Ja Morant Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 1Watch here»
Ja Morant Pre-Draft Media Availability Part 2Watch here»
2019 NBA Draft Media AvailabilitySee More»
Zion Williamson deflects praise, discusses excitement to potentially land in New Orleans to begin NBA career
ESPN analyst and fellow Duke basketball product Jay Bilas recently underlined the unselfishness that emanates from Zion Williamson by noting that NBA.com’s consensus No. 1 draft pick often “throws the spotlight back on his teammates at every single opportunity.”See More»
New Orleans Pelicans bring intrigue to NBA Draft after first pick
On Thursday night when commissioner Adam Silver steps up to the podium to announce the first overall selection in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a quick decision on their hands.See More»
Zion Williamson sets the record straight on his first meal in New Orleans
Zion Williamson wants everyone to know something: He did not order chicken tenders at Commander’s Palace.See More»
‘I’m a simple guy:' Zion Williamson preparing himself for life in the NBA
There’s not much to Zion Williamson, at least that’s what the 18-year-old told the media on Wednesday during his availability at the NBA Draft.See More»
Kushner: Zion has all the hype, but what about Pelicans' No. 4 pick? 3 possible draft day scenarios
The excitement surrounds No. 1. But the intrigue belongs to No. 4.See More»
Introducing the 2019-20 Pelicans Dance TeamSee More»
Recap: 2019 Pelicans Dance Team AuditionsSee More»
