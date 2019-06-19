Pelicans News Around the Web (6-19-2019)

NBA Draft simultaneously brings certainty, uncertainty for Pelicans

On Thursday night when commissioner Adam Silver steps up to the podium to announce the first overall selection in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a quick decision on their hands.

Draft experts say Zion Williamson mostly defies comparison

There may be no more storied NBA tradition than attempts to come up with player comparisons for incoming rookies, a staple of pre-draft analysis that probably dates back to the beginning of the league in the 1940s.

Pelicans 2019 NBA Draft Preview

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the 2019 NBA Draft for the New Orleans Pelicans after a busy off-season

Zion did what?! A look back at Duke phenom's mind-boggling plays before Pelicans' No. 1 pick in NBA draft

Zion Williamson does things with a basketball most people would need a trampoline to accomplish -- and even then it'd be unlikely.

The 'explosive' legend of Zion Williamson: How jaw-dropping athleticism lifted star to No. 1 pick

In a matter of months, Zion Williamson will light up New Orleans like no one ever has.

Mount Zion: Lofty expectations, fired up Pelicans' fans await new phenom Zion Williamson

The expectations, much like the highlight-reel dunks he threw down night after night on SportsCenter, are sky high.

Counting on Zion: How New Orleans leaders think new Pelicans star can boost economy

Zion Williamson is bringing a lot more than dazzling dunks and gravity-defying blocks to New Orleans.

Pelicans mock draft roundup: After Zion, who does New Orleans nab with next 3 picks?

With a highly-anticipated NBA draft fast approaching for the New Orleans Pelicans, here’s how a sampling of mocks see it shaking out when the festivities begin Thursday night in Brooklyn.

3 big decisions that will show us the Pelicans’ plan for Zion Williamson

Now that they have the bounty of picks from Los Angeles, the Pelicans have options.

PDT Final Auditions Round 1: June 18, 2019

PDT Final Auditions Round 2: June 18, 2019