Pelicans News Around the Web (6-19-2019)
NBA Draft simultaneously brings certainty, uncertainty for Pelicans
On Thursday night when commissioner Adam Silver steps up to the podium to announce the first overall selection in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a quick decision on their hands.
Draft experts say Zion Williamson mostly defies comparison
There may be no more storied NBA tradition than attempts to come up with player comparisons for incoming rookies, a staple of pre-draft analysis that probably dates back to the beginning of the league in the 1940s.
Pelicans 2019 NBA Draft Preview
Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the 2019 NBA Draft for the New Orleans Pelicans after a busy off-season
Zion did what?! A look back at Duke phenom's mind-boggling plays before Pelicans' No. 1 pick in NBA draft
Zion Williamson does things with a basketball most people would need a trampoline to accomplish -- and even then it'd be unlikely.
The 'explosive' legend of Zion Williamson: How jaw-dropping athleticism lifted star to No. 1 pick
In a matter of months, Zion Williamson will light up New Orleans like no one ever has.
Mount Zion: Lofty expectations, fired up Pelicans' fans await new phenom Zion Williamson
The expectations, much like the highlight-reel dunks he threw down night after night on SportsCenter, are sky high.
Counting on Zion: How New Orleans leaders think new Pelicans star can boost economy
Zion Williamson is bringing a lot more than dazzling dunks and gravity-defying blocks to New Orleans.
Pelicans mock draft roundup: After Zion, who does New Orleans nab with next 3 picks?
With a highly-anticipated NBA draft fast approaching for the New Orleans Pelicans, here's how a sampling of mocks see it shaking out when the festivities begin Thursday night in Brooklyn.
3 big decisions that will show us the Pelicans’ plan for Zion Williamson
Now that they have the bounty of picks from Los Angeles, the Pelicans have options.
PDT Final Auditions Round 1: June 18, 2019
PDT Final Auditions Round 2: June 18, 2019
