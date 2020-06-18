Pelicans News Around the Web (6-18-2020)

New Orleans Pelicans win inaugural Shot Clock Challenge championship presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union

The New Orleans Pelicans were crowned champions of the inaugural Shot Clock Challenge presented by OnPath Federal Credit Union on June 15. Competing against the fan bases of 15 other NBA teams, the Pelicans finished the season with a dominant 13-2 record and outlasted the San Antonio Spurs (12-3) who finished second on the leaderboard.

Marc Spears on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - June 17, 2020

Marc Spears, Sr. NBA writer for ESPN's "The Undefeated," joins Daniel Sallerson on the show to discuss the return of the NBA, Orlando's bubble, what all eyes on the NBA means, and more.

Saints, Pelicans to officially recognize Juneteenth as company holiday

The Saints and Pelicans are officially recognizing Juneteenth as a company holiday.

