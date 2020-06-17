Pelicans News Around the Web (6-17-2020)

Adam Silver on ESPN: NBA community feels obligation to try to return to play

In just over a half-decade at the helm of the NBA, Commissioner Adam Silver has been presented with several significant challenges.

Adam Silver: NBA's return-to-play plan 'may not be for everyone'

On Monday, Adam Silver said the NBA's restart "may not be for everyone." As a part of an ESPN special on the return of sports, the NBA commissioner acknowledged the myriad hurdles the league faces to successfully pull off its return-to-play plan.

Yacht Club: Pelicans to stay in same Disney hotel as teams they are competing against for playoff spot

The New Orleans Pelicans will spend most of July at Disney's Yacht Club Resort.

The Athletic’s 2020 NBA local broadcast survey results: New York reigns supreme

Before every season, people love to ask which teams are on your top five League Pass rankings for the upcoming campaign.

Did You Know That… New Orleans was one of the NBA’s best road teams after the holidays?

The five most successful NBA road teams from Christmastime through the season’s mid-March stoppage include the league’s defending champions; the club with the Western Conference’s best overall record; as well as two squads that could face each other in the 4-5 matchup of the West playoffs.