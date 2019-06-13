Pelicans News Around the Web (6-13-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans 2019 Draft Fest Information

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting their official draft party at Fulton Street Square on Thursday, June 20 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Kushner: There's a lot of smoke billowing from Anthony Davis trade talks, but no fire ... yet

When is the optimal moment to strike a deal?.

Six big Anthony Davis trades we'd like to see

Which teams can swing the best trades for Anthony Davis, and what would those deals look like?

Ranking the Celtics and Lakers by trade value for Anthony Davis

How should the New Orleans Pelicans value players from the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers in a possible Anthony Davis trade?

Celtics, Lakers ‘engaged’ with the Pelicans on trade talks for Anthony Davis: report

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers remain engaged in talks with the New Orleans Pelicans on a trade centered around Anthony Davis, according to a report by ESPN.

SI: Why Anthony Davis trade demand went public? Dell Demps 'ignored' it, did a 'no-no,' agent says

Some answers have been heaped on the ashes of one of the most confusing news cycles in Pelicans history, at least if you believe the version of events from Anthony Davis' agent.

Anthony Davis' agent on superstar's chance to land in LA: 'Lakers are Jennifer Lopez'

Earlier this week, through reports from The Athletic, Anthony Davis and his agent Rich Paul made clear that no matter where David Griffin and the Pelicans front office trade him in the coming days, weeks or months, his long-term future lies with one of two teams: the Los Angeles Lakers or the New York Knicks.

Lakers, Celtics 'engaged' in talks on Anthony Davis trades; Kyle Kuzma the key, reports say

Anthony Davis could be on the move, and two of the teams long rumored to be in the running are deep into talks with the Pelicans, along with a surprise linchpin.

Did someone say party? Pelicans fans invited to dance to 'Zion Harmonizers', watch Draft broadcast at team party

Remember the viral video clip of Pelicans ticket sales staffers jumping on chairs, screaming uncontrollably, handing out high-fives and fist-bumps by the dozen?

Nancy Lieberman beams about David Griffin and Swin Cash, praises Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle, and discusses potential Anthony Davis trade

We asked a Hall of Famer about a wide-ranging allotment of questions on the current state of the Pelicans organization.

New Orleans Pelicans: 30 greatest players in franchise history

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a brief history, but they’ve managed to produce some top talent. Here’s a look at the Top 30 players in franchise history.