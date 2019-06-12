Pelicans News Around the Web (6-12-2019)

Saints' Drew Brees, Pelicans' Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday crack Forbes top paid athletes list

What do Drew Brees, Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday have in common?

At one point during a lengthy conference call Tuesday, a local newspaper writer described what the New Orleans Pelicans are becoming as a “brain magnet” – praising a front office now attracting some of the brightest minds in basketball. A list of noteworthy hires under David Griffin since mid-April grew again this week, with legendary women’s basketball player Swin Cash joining the Pelicans as the team’s new Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development.

Transcript: Conference Call with Swin Cash

Conference call with Swin Cash - June 11, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development Swin Cash spoke with the media on Tuesday, June 11.

Swin Cash doesn’t have any experience running an NBA team. But that doesn’t mean New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin lacks faith in her. In fact, he’s quite confident in his new hire.

Swin Cash finished her women’s college basketball career as one member of, quite possibly, the greatest starting five the college game had ever seen – one that went 39-0, won an NCAA national championship and helped elevate her to become the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.

Just a few days before the NBA draft, the Pelicans continue to stack up their front office with talent, adding former WNBA and Connecticut superstar Swin Cash as VP of Basketball Operations and Team Development — making her the first high-ranking African-American woman in an executive position with the league.

