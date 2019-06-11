Pelicans News Around the Web (6-11-2019)
2019 NBA Draft Profile: Jarrett Culver
There seems to be significant agreement that Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett will be the first three picks June 20, which is why you’re likely to hear the axiom that “this draft starts at No. 4.”See More»
Report: Zion Williamson to visit New Orleans this week and meet with Pelicans staff
On May 14, the night the first few years of Zion Williamson’s pro basketball career were all but set in stone, the Duke freshman phenom told ESPN’s Maria Taylor he had never been to New Orleans, just moments after the Pelicans landed the top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.See More»
Meet the Team: Swin Cash
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of Swin Cash as Vice President of basketball operations and team development.See More»
Pelicans Hire Swin Cash as Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development
The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Swin Cash as Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development, it was announced today by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin..See More»
New Orleans Pelicans add Swin Cash to front office
The New Orleans Pelicans are adding former WNBA champion Swin Cash to their front office, sources confirmed to NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune on Monday morning. The team announced the move on Monday afternoon.See More»
Pelicans hire WNBA legend, UConn star Swin Cash to a senior front office role
In hopes of bringing home a title one day to New Orleans, the Pelicans have hired one of the most successful women’s basketball minds to a senior front office role, according to a league source.See More»
Report: New Orleans Pelicans making Swin Cash one of NBA's highest-ranking female executives
The New Orleans Pelicans are making former WNBA player Swin Cash one of the leagues highest-ranking female executives.See More»
Pelicans looking at multi-team deal for AD, preferably before draft: report
New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin has given teams a framework of a return on any Anthony Davis trade which includes multi-team deals, according to an ESPN report.See More»
Kushner: Buckle up, Anthony Davis trade saga now a full-blown confrontation with Pelicans
The signals are impossible to miss. The Anthony Davis saga has morphed into the Anthony Davis confrontation.See More»
Anthony Davis' preferred trade destinations down to two: Lakers and Knicks, report says
Just hours after news broke of what the Pelicans would seek in an Anthony Davis trade, another report helped detail the star forward's much narrower field of interest.See More»
Report: Pelicans wish-list in Anthony Davis trade? Multiple all-stars, picks, likely a 3rd team
What will it take to get Anthony Davis from the Pelicans? That answer is coming into clearer focus 10 days before the 2019 NBA draft -- and could involve multiple teams.See More»
Sources: Pelicans open to multiteam Davis deal
David Griffin, New Orleans' executive vice president of basketball operations, has started to provide potential suitors with the framework of the package he is seeking in a trade for All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, including multiteam scenarios that would expand the Pelicans' pool of assets in a deal, league sources told ESPN.See More»
NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis 'Now Focused' on Deal to Lakers, Knicks
The New Orleans Pelicans have an idea of what they'd like in return in a potential Anthony Davis trade.See More»
The Lakers Have Options To Pull Off Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade
Brew the coffee, bust out the trade generator and let the bidding for Anthony Davis begin.See More»
NEXT UP: