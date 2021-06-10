Pelicans News Around the Web (6-10-2021)

As offense booms in NBA, Pelicans No. 1 offseason priority should be adding skill

The Dallas Mavericks set the NBA record for offensive efficiency in 2019-20. By surrounding wunderkind lead ball handler Luka Doncic with 3-point shooting, they averaged 115.9 points per 100 possessions, a mark no one had come close to hitting before.

JAMES JOHNSON PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2020-21

When New Orleans executed a March 25 trade sending JJ Redick and Nicolo Melli to Dallas in exchange for Johnson and Wes Iwundu, the vast majority of NBA analysts focused on Redick’s potential contributions, as the biggest name in the four-player deal.

2020-2021 Player Recap: James Johnson on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - June 9, 2021

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer recap James Johnson's 2020-2021 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Johnson came to New Orleans following the trade deadline and made an immediate impact. Through 22 games, Johnson averaged 9.2 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and shot 43% from the field.