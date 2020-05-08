Posted: May 08, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (5-8-2020)

Antonio Daniels and Matt Winer on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 7, 2020

Fox Sports New Orleans color analyst Antonio Daniels and NBA TV host Matt Winer join the show. The two talk last dance, the Pelicans future, and more.

See More»

NBA Superlatives: Pelicans guard Frank Jackson

The first pick of Round 2 in the 2017 NBA Draft, New Orleans shooting guard Frank Jackson was forced to wait until Oct. 17, 2018, to make his official professional debut, after sitting out a full season due to a foot injury.

See More»
Tags
Jackson, Frank, Pelicans, NBA, new orleans

Related Content

Jackson, Frank

Pelicans

NBA

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter