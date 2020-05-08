Pelicans News Around the Web (5-8-2020)

Antonio Daniels and Matt Winer on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 7, 2020

Fox Sports New Orleans color analyst Antonio Daniels and NBA TV host Matt Winer join the show. The two talk last dance, the Pelicans future, and more.

NBA Superlatives: Pelicans guard Frank Jackson

The first pick of Round 2 in the 2017 NBA Draft, New Orleans shooting guard Frank Jackson was forced to wait until Oct. 17, 2018, to make his official professional debut, after sitting out a full season due to a foot injury.