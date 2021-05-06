Pelicans News Around the Web (5-6-2021)

Can Pelicans make NBA playoffs? Yes, with some help; here's how field, tiebreakers stack up

Here we are again: The New Orleans Pelicans head down the stretch of the season with a chance at the playoffs, but needing a bit of help.

Walker: Lights went out in Smoothie King Center, but light on Pelicans' season still flickering

This time the lights went out for just a split second, much shorter than the 34 minutes when they went out eight years ago in the big building across the street.

Brandon Ingram Injury Update

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been diagnosed with a left low ankle sprain. An MRI taken today at Ochsner Health confirmed the diagnosis. The injury occurred during the second quarter of last night’s game vs. Golden State. Ingram will miss Friday night’s game at Philadelphia and his status will be day-to-day moving forward.

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram ruled out Friday against 76ers with left ankle sprain

Brandon Ingram will not play Friday when the New Orleans Pelicans begin a five-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wednesday, the Pelicans' star forward was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (ankle sprain) will miss Friday's game vs. Philadelphia 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram avoided a major ankle injury on Tuesday night but will miss Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, second-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker has made improvements across the board in 2020-21, but the Toronto area native has been sidelined for a month due to a high ankle sprain.