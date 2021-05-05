Pelicans News Around the Web (5-5-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 108, Warriors 103

A night after struggling through one of the roughest shooting nights of his four-year NBA career, Lonzo Ball’s shooting was the decisive factor Tuesday in one of New Orleans’ biggest wins of the season. Ball not only led the Pelicans for much of the first four quarters by hitting seven three-pointers, but he also sank a go-ahead stepback jumper with 25 seconds left.

Monday’s game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors was over before it had barely begun. After one quarter, the Warriors raced out to an 18-point lead against the Pelicans, who looked like they wished they were on vacation, or napping, or both.

When Lonzo Ball left Smoothie King Center on Monday night, he felt like he let his team down.

NEW ORLEANS -- After a difficult loss Monday night to the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said he received a text message from his point guard, Lonzo Ball.

The New Orleans Pelicans finally found a way to slow down Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry: All they needed was a lighting failure inside Smoothie King Center on Tuesday night.

NEW ORLEANS -- — As Lonzo Ball's step-back jumper for the lead went down in the final 30 seconds, the Pelicans guard briefly turned toward the stands with his chest bowed out.