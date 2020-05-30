Pelicans News Around the Web (5-30-2020)

NBA has a 'target date' in mind to return to play, report says

The NBA has a target date in mind for its return. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, commissioner Adam Silver on Friday told the NBA's board of governors that the league's goal is to resume play July 31.

Playoffs would be nice for the Pelicans, but the big picture is most important

There was a time not long ago when the idea of the New Orleans Pelicans playing their way into the playoffs was exciting to me.

NBA playoff plans: Biggest winners and losers in a 22-team return

Who could benefit and who might be less pleased if the NBA moves forward with a 22-team restart of the 2019-20 regular season in Orlando, Florida?

Windhorst: NBA to 'Make Sure' Zion Williamson, Pelicans Involved in Playoff Plan

The NBA is reportedly working to "make sure" rookie sensation Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans are able to participate in the 2019-20 postseason should the campaign resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.