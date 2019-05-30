Pelicans News Around the Web (5-30-2019)

Reports: Pelicans' Davis, Griffin meet in Los Angeles

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis and David Griffin discussed the new executive vice president's vision for the franchise over breakfast in Los Angeles on Wednesday, league sources told ESPN.

Reports: Pelicans' Davis, Griffin meet in Los Angeles

New Orleans Pelicans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin reportedly met with Anthony Davis this morning in Los Angeles to have a long-awaited discussion about Davis' future with the Pelicans, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.