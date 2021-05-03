Pelicans News Around the Web (5-3-2021)

Steven Adams questionable for Monday game vs. Warriors

New Orleans starting center Steven Adams, who has been sidelined by a right first MTP sprain for each of the past two games, is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s key game against Golden State. The Pelicans host the Warriors at 6:30 p.m.

Any realistic chance to extend their season beyond mid-May seemed to be slipping away Saturday, but during a fourth-quarter timeout, New Orleans players experienced a bit of a soul-searching moment.

Damian Lillard has tortured the New Orleans Pelicans this season.

Will Guillory: First off, thanks for doing this Anthony. It’s a huge week for the teams we cover. The battle for the final spot in the play-in tournament out West begins with a major back-to-back between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans, which starts on Monday at Smoothie King Center. After those two games, the Pelicans visit Chase Center on May 14.

