Pelicans News Around the Web (5-29-2020)

David West and Derrick Favors on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - May 28, 2020
Former New Orleans Hornet David West ('03-'11) (00:00-17:28)and current New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors (17:28-36:55) join the show.
Pelicans broadcaster roundtable: Favorite NBA road trip
Last week Pelicans.com asked the team's contingent of TV and radio broadcasters to discuss their favorite road trip within the Southwest Division.
GNO Inc.'s Michael Hecht: Responding today, winning tomorrow
New Orleans has flattened the curve of the virus, businesses committed to re-opening safely
Pelicans would be 'cutoff line' in an NBA playoff group stage scenario, report says
If and when the NBA returns, a popular playoff idea appears intent on getting Zion Williamson and the Pelicans into the field.
As the NBA talks restarting, questions abound on options and what really matters
Every time you turn a corner, there's another corner.
