Pelicans News Around the Web (5-27-2021)

Pelicans 2021 Draft Big Board Vol. 1: Finding shooters and backcourt help

It’s time to go back to the drawing board for the New Orleans Pelicans.

LONZO BALL PELICANS SEASON IN REVIEW | 2020-21

If you knew nothing about Ball as a player, but decided to examine his four-year NBA career by splitting it into chronological halves, it might be difficult to believe the same person produced each set of statistics.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker showed growth in Year 2 after learning how not to be 'own worst enemy'

In his first two NBA seasons, Nickeil Alexander-Walker had to fight for playing time. Rotation minutes were not handed to the Canadian combo guard just because he was a first-round pick.