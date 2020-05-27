Pelicans News Around the Web (5-27-2020)

How much would Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart extensions cost? Pels free agency preview

With the NBA seemingly nearing a return in the near future, the Pelicans will soon find out if their season is over or if they’ll be given a chance to fight for a spot in the postseason.

Brandon Ingram and Goodr partner to distribute groceries to New Orleans community

Initiative provided food supplies to approximately 900 households during COVID-19 crisis

Former Longhorn Has Bright Future with New Orleans Pelicans

There’s no shortage of excitement in New Orleans surrounding the Pelicans. A young core including Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and rookie sensation Zion Williamson has the Pelicans positioned only four games behind eighth seed Memphis with a clear chance to sneak into the 2019-2020 NBA playoffs.